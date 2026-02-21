17:17
Construction site fence collapses onto private house in Kok-Zhar village

A fence at a construction site collapsed onto a private house in the village of Kok-Zhar, a local resident told 24.kg news agency.

He called for the developer’s license to be revoked.

«I ask President Sadyr Japarov, as the guarantor of the Constitution, to stop this lawlessness. If the construction company Central Asia Invest is unable to safely install even a fence, who entrusted them with building a 12-story residential building? A shocking incident occurred at 10, Kuyukov Street in Kok-Zhar. The construction site fence collapsed onto a private house while people were sleeping inside. This could have been fatal. Multi-ton metal structures and concrete blocks fell onto the home. The roof was crushed. The fence was destroyed. Adults and children could have been trapped under the debris. Children play nearby. The most frightening part is that a gas pipeline could have been damaged,» the resident said.

He added that under the city’s master plan, construction at the site is limited to buildings no higher than three stories.

«However, contrary to the law, 12- to 14-story buildings are being constructed right next to private homes. People have been placed in a constant danger zone. Where is the oversight? Why is the Ministry of Construction turning a blind eye to what is happening?» he asked.
link: https://24.kg/english/363024/
views: 133
