Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries

Uzbekistan has suspended international flights with several countries for 20 days due to a new strain of coronavirus. The Uzbek media report.

According to them, from December 21, 2020 to January 10, 2021, Uzbekistan suspends international flights, including inbound, outbound and transit, with the UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa. This decision was made by the Special Republican Commission on Combating Coronavirus, taking into account detection of a new version of COVID-19 and the difficult epidemiological situation in these states.

«Citizens of these countries and stateless persons permanently residing in these states, as well as citizens of third countries who have visited the states within the last 14 days, are prohibited from entering Uzbekistan during the period of the restriction. Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan and stateless persons residing in the country, who have been to the UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa over the past 14 days and entering Uzbekistan through third countries, are subject to 14-day quarantine in a quarantine center or an appropriate hotel,» the statement says.

At the same time, the restrictions will gradually be lifted as the epidemiological situation stabilizes.