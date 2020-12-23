19:18
USD 81.06
EUR 99.07
RUB 1.08
English

Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries

Uzbekistan has suspended international flights with several countries for 20 days due to a new strain of coronavirus. The Uzbek media report.

According to them, from December 21, 2020 to January 10, 2021, Uzbekistan suspends international flights, including inbound, outbound and transit, with the UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa. This decision was made by the Special Republican Commission on Combating Coronavirus, taking into account detection of a new version of COVID-19 and the difficult epidemiological situation in these states.

«Citizens of these countries and stateless persons permanently residing in these states, as well as citizens of third countries who have visited the states within the last 14 days, are prohibited from entering Uzbekistan during the period of the restriction. Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan and stateless persons residing in the country, who have been to the UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa over the past 14 days and entering Uzbekistan through third countries, are subject to 14-day quarantine in a quarantine center or an appropriate hotel,» the statement says.

At the same time, the restrictions will gradually be lifted as the epidemiological situation stabilizes.
link: https://24.kg/english/177763/
views: 123
Print
Related
Demarcation of state borders: What Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed on
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Uzbekistan to implement joint industrial project
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to consider joint investment projects by December 25
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss border issues
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to create free economic zone in border area
80 containers for construction of hospitals delivered from Uzbekistan
Hospital for 200 patients built in Batken region at expense of Uzbekistan
Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan
Popular
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
23 December, Wednesday
18:42
Presidential New Year’s party for children to be held online on December 27 Presidential New Year’s party for children to be held...
18:35
SRS bans registration of more than 10 people at one address
18:23
Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries
18:15
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts law on economic amnesty
18:06
Arzymat Aldayarov: Natural gas rates depend on dollar exchange rate only