Kyrgyz woman and citizen of Uzbekistan steal alcohol in Russian stores

A Kyrgyz woman and a citizen of Uzbekistan stole alcohol for 40,000 rubles from a grocery store in Penza city (Russia). Russian media report.

The 28-year-old migrant from Uzbekistan and the 25-year-old Kyrgyz woman live in Moscow Oblast. They were in Saransk in transit. The migrants went to a grocery store, took three bottles of expensive alcohol, put them in the women’s bag and left without paying.

The young people left for Penza, but they were detained there. It turned out that they committed similar thefts on the territory of Penza and Samara Oblasts.
link: https://24.kg/english/177714/
views: 76
