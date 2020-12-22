15:49
USD 80.60
EUR 98.47
RUB 1.08
English

3,901 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 483 - in serious condition

At least 3,901 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 2,429 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 1,472.

Including 73 (4.9 percent) people are in an extremely serious condition, 410 (27.8 percent) — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (966 people, or 65.6 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only 23 people (1.5 percent) are in satisfactory condition.

At least 295 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 105 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 6, in Chui region — 68, in Osh region — 16, in Naryn region — 6, in Issyk-Kul region — 49, in Jalal-Abad region — 22, in Batken region — 15. In total, 73,300 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/177555/
views: 119
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 77.3 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
175 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 79,429 in total
Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 76.7 million people globally
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,030 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 520 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
132 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 79,254 in total
Popular
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
22 December, Tuesday
15:04
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows to 82 soms in Kyrgyz...
14:58
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 77.3 million people globally
14:48
Channel for supply of hard drugs from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan suppressed
14:40
Number of business inspections triples despite moratorium in Kyrgyzstan
14:34
International Business Council: It is necessary to increase purchasing power