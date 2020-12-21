Smuggling of 37 tons of fuel and lubricants into Kyrgyzstan prevented

An attempt to smuggle fuel and lubricants was suppressed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of the republic reported.

A Volvo truck was detained at Chaldybar-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint. It transported 37 tons of a liquid substance with a specific smell of gasoline under the guise of a light hydrocarbon mixture.

«The vehicle driver was unable to submit the relevant documents in full. Therefore, the truck was detained by a mobile group of the goods accounting point and placed on the impoundment lot. Pre-trial proceedings have been started on the fact, and appropriate examinations have been commissioned,» the statement says.