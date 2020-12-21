15:27
Kyrgyzstanis consider political instability as the biggest problem

Specialists of Central Asian Barometer NGO conducted a survey among the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. The aim was to get a reliable understanding of public opinion regarding the upcoming presidential elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 40 percent of respondents believe that political instability is the most serious problem in the country.

The most troubling issues also include the economic crisis (27 percent), unemployment (25 percent) and inflation (21 percent).

The majority of respondents (76 percent) support holding of the referendum on amendments to the Constitution on January 10, 2021, with about 7 percent of respondents saying they were not aware of the plebiscite.

When asked about the form of government, the majority of respondents supported the presidential one. At least 14 percent are ready to vote for the parliamentary one.

As for trust in politicians, according to the results of the survey, 30 percent of the respondents answered that they do not trust anyone.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.

Citizens can vote either for the presidential, or for the parliamentary form, or against all the proposed options.
