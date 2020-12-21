15:27
Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan

Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus infection has started in Kazakhstan. The press service of the government reports.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin visited Karaganda pharmaceutical complex, where he launched production of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the implementation of agreements between the presidents of the two countries — Russia and Kazakhstan.

«On the basis of the complex, 2 million doses of the vaccine will be produced in stages,» the message says.

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, mass vaccination will begin in Kazakhstan in February 2021.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced the upcoming launch of a joint production of vaccine against COVID-19 with Russia.

In early December, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov handed over the first samples of the Sputnik V vaccine to Uzbekistan.
