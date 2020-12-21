Winter tourist season officially opens in Kyrgyzstan

Winter tourist season has been officially opened in Kyrgyzstan. The event took place on the basis of Chunkurchak ski complex.

The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the country Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov wished all guests and vacationers a good mood and urged to take care of and love the beautiful nature of the country.

As part of opening of the season, valuable gifts were presented from partners supporting the tourism industry.

The ministry noted that winter tourism is one of the most important areas of the republic’s economy.