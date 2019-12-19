Winter tourist season to open on December 21 in Kyrgyzstan

Opening of a winter tourist season in Kyrgyzstan will take place on December 21 at Ak-Tyuz ski resort in Kemin district. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, a raffle of valuable prizes, games, contests, quizzes, relay races (on winter tourist season topic), a concert program, as well as a master class in skiing and snowboarding will be held there.

Free travel for participants from Bishkek to the ski resort and vice versa will be organized on this day.