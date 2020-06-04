05:55
Kubatbek Boronov instructs to step up preparations for tourist season

The First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov instructed to step up preparatory work for the summer tourist season, taking into account quarantine measures at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region, as well as other local authorities should pay special attention to preparation for the tourist season. Preparatory work should include measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

During the meeting, Kubatbek Boronov instructed the Ministry of Health, together with the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims, to develop a procedure for fulfilling epidemiological requirements in connection with resumption of work of religious institutions next week in order they to comply with sanitary standards and the required distance.

The First Deputy Prime Minister reminded the local authorities that inter-regional public transport will resume work on June 5. He noted that everyone who comes from one region to another should be under strict medical supervision.

«In order to prevent the spread of the virus, strict control should be carried out over citizens coming from one region to another. Local government bodies together with relevant state bodies should compile lists of passengers, where their contact details will be indicated,» Kubatbek Boronov said.
