12:35
USD 83.62
EUR 102.00
RUB 1.14
English

Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season

Foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to visit Kyrgyzstan. Kiyal Kenzhematova, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, said at a press conference.

According to her, the fourth algorithm of actions will be adopted this week, which allows both foreign and domestic tourists to move around the country.

«The document is at the Foreign Affairs Ministry for signing, then we will send it to Manas International Airport. We hope that this issue will be resolved one of these days. We also want to adopt new requirements for summer tourist sites. The main thing is the safety of the tourists themselves, compliance with sanitary norms and rules. Citizens of 33 countries can visit us now. But we suggested expanding this list so that as many tourists as possible could visit Kyrgyzstan this season,» she said.

The issue of the possibility of crossing the border by land by foreign citizens is also considered.
link: https://24.kg/english/195926/
views: 157
Print
Related
First Lady of Kyrgyzstan vaccinated against COVID-19
COVID-19: Health Ministry plans to vaccinate million Kyrgyzstanis by September 1
Vaccination with first dose completed in Bishkek
Additional vaccination center opened in Bishkek
50,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cholpon-Ata hosts International Tourism Exhibition
Sadyr Japarov: Development of tourism depends on political stability
Over 700 police officers to ensure safety of tourists in Issyk-Kul region
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines, $ 54 million grant
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstanis to pay for Sputnik V vaccine
Popular
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess' Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
1 June, Tuesday
12:27
3,392 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 515 - in serious condition 3,392 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 515 -...
12:17
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:11
382 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,111 in total
11:55
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns for day in Kyrgyzstan
11:42
Kumtor case: Dastan Dzhumabekov summoned for interrogation