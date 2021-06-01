Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season

Foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to visit Kyrgyzstan. Kiyal Kenzhematova, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, said at a press conference.

According to her, the fourth algorithm of actions will be adopted this week, which allows both foreign and domestic tourists to move around the country.

«The document is at the Foreign Affairs Ministry for signing, then we will send it to Manas International Airport. We hope that this issue will be resolved one of these days. We also want to adopt new requirements for summer tourist sites. The main thing is the safety of the tourists themselves, compliance with sanitary norms and rules. Citizens of 33 countries can visit us now. But we suggested expanding this list so that as many tourists as possible could visit Kyrgyzstan this season,» she said.

The issue of the possibility of crossing the border by land by foreign citizens is also considered.