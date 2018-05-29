17:05
USD 68.24
EUR 79.69
RUB 1.10
English

Police of Kyrgyzstan ready for tourist season

More than 3,000 policemen and about 2,000 voluntary people’s guards will provide public order in the territories of health resorts and places of mass recreation of citizens. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The number of police squads will be increased depending on the state of the operational situation and the arrival of tourists.

Training of personnel was conducted to prevent police officers from violating official discipline and legality. To curb illegal actions, an officer patrol was organized from among the chiefs of services and employees of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region.

To ensure road safety, mobile patrol police stations were deployed on Kordai (Kazakhstan) — Bishkek, Manas airport — Bishkek, northern bypass road — Bishkek, Bishkek — Balykchy — Cholpon-Ata — Karakol roads.

For the period of the tourist season, 24-hour road safety posts in Boom gorge and on Too-Ashu Pass of the Bishkek-Osh road were opened.

Duty shifts of ambulance and rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were organized. Special stickers with telephone numbers of hotlines and ambulance have been developed. They will be spread at the main points of entry of foreign tourists and guests to Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Police Lieutenant, contract serviceman of Border Service detained with drugs
Police switches to heavy security service due to Last Bell at schools
Investigator of Sverdlovskiy District Interior Department extorts $ 4,000
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
Police interrogates more than 100 people over Toguz-Toro riots
Employees of Internal Affairs Department torture pregnant woman
Police detain 137 wanted people during special operation
Police of Kyrgyzstan to be put on alert from March 20
Issyk-Kul police start learning English for World Nomad Games
Sapar Isakov suggests renaming militsiya into police
Popular
Beshbarmak cooked in Bishkek included in Guinness Book of World Records Beshbarmak cooked in Bishkek included in Guinness Book of World Records
Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation
Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan
Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy