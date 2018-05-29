Police of Kyrgyzstan ready for tourist season

More than 3,000 policemen and about 2,000 voluntary people’s guards will provide public order in the territories of health resorts and places of mass recreation of citizens. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The number of police squads will be increased depending on the state of the operational situation and the arrival of tourists.

Training of personnel was conducted to prevent police officers from violating official discipline and legality. To curb illegal actions, an officer patrol was organized from among the chiefs of services and employees of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region.

To ensure road safety, mobile patrol police stations were deployed on Kordai (Kazakhstan) — Bishkek, Manas airport — Bishkek, northern bypass road — Bishkek, Bishkek — Balykchy — Cholpon-Ata — Karakol roads.

For the period of the tourist season, 24-hour road safety posts in Boom gorge and on Too-Ashu Pass of the Bishkek-Osh road were opened.

Duty shifts of ambulance and rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were organized. Special stickers with telephone numbers of hotlines and ambulance have been developed. They will be spread at the main points of entry of foreign tourists and guests to Kyrgyzstan.