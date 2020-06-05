15:52
Tourist season in Issyk-Kul region to become more active after June 20

The tourist season in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan will enter its active phase after June 20. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, Akylbek Osmonaliev, told at a briefing.

According to him, all resorts and guest houses are checked and prepared for the season.

«It is not entirely correct to say that the tourist season began on June 1. The flow of tourists is predicted after June 20. Therefore, in order to ensure safety of tourists, all recreation areas are being carefully prepared to welcome guests,» he said.

The Plenipotentiary Representative noted that officials are considering resumption of Osh — Tamchi — Osh flights from June 15.

Recall, the tourist season officially started in Kyrgyzstan on June 1: everyone can freely visit the country’s tourist sites, including going on a vacation on Issyk-Kul lake. The Republican Emergency Response Center recommends getting to the destination by car, as the risk of getting coronavirus in buses and minibuses is much higher.
