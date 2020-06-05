Tourist season in Issyk-Kul region to become more active after June 20

The tourist season in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan will enter its active phase after June 20. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, Akylbek Osmonaliev, told at a briefing.
According to him, all resorts and guest houses are checked and prepared for the season.
The Plenipotentiary Representative noted that officials are considering resumption of Osh — Tamchi — Osh flights from June 15.
Recall, the tourist season officially started in Kyrgyzstan on June 1: everyone can freely visit the country’s tourist sites, including going on a vacation on Issyk-Kul lake. The Republican Emergency Response Center recommends getting to the destination by car, as the risk of getting coronavirus in buses and minibuses is much higher.