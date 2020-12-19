12:49
Kyrgyzstan receives grant to improve heating system in public buildings

The Government of Switzerland has allocated a grant in the amount of $2.66 million to improve the efficiency and quality of heating system in public buildings in Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of the country in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, most of the public buildings in Kyrgyzstan were built 25-60 years ago. Today, old buildings do not have modern energy efficiency measures, which lead to significant heat losses and inefficient use of fuel resources.

The Heat Supply Improvement Project aims to improve access to reliable and efficient heating services and to reduce energy consumption in public buildings in healthcare and education sectors in the regions of Chui, Naryn, Issyk-Kul, Talas, Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad and in the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

The project will introduce innovative technologies during renovation works, such as isolation of walls, roofs and floors, replacement of windows and external doors, improvement of heating and ventilation systems, hot water supply and lighting, strengthening seismic resistance of buildings.

«The Swiss support will contribute to improve indoor conditions of selected hospitals, polyclinics, kindergartens and schools», says the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kyrgyz Republic Véronique Hulmann. «Medical staff and patients, teachers and children, who spend most of their time in these buildings, will benefit from the project. The project will also demonstrate how energy consumption can be reduced and energy problems — such as winter power shortages — be addressed».

The total budget of the Heat Supply Improvement Project financed by the World Bank and Switzerland amounts $12.66 million. It has been implemented by ARIS since April 2019 in close partnership with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic.
