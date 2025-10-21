15:16
Japan to provide grants to two medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan

The Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic will hold a grant agreement signing ceremony on October 23 under the Japanese Government’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Programme. The Embassy’s press service reported.

The event will be attended by Hideki Goda, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kyrgyzstan, representatives of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, and heads of the recipient organizations.

In 2025, the grant assistance will support two medical institutions. Ton General Medical Practice Center will receive equipment for $44,400, and the General Medical Practice Center of Alay district will receive equipment for $64,800, including an anesthesia machine, surgical lamp, and an electrocoagulator.

The Japanese Government’s grant programme has been implemented in Kyrgyzstan since 1996, supporting initiatives aimed at addressing social issues and meeting basic human needs.

According to the Embassy, since the programme’s inception, 196 projects have been implemented in Kyrgyzstan with a total value of over $13 million. Grants are provided to primary healthcare organizations, educational institutions, local government bodies, and non-governmental organizations.
