India to provide Kyrgyzstan with 253.2 million soms in grant aid

India will provide Kyrgyzstan with 253.2 million soms in grant aid as part of the signing of two Memorandums of Cooperation. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.
Under the first memorandum, India will implement the project «Creating an IT Lab for the Kyrgyz Economic University (KEU) in Bishkek.»
The second memorandum is aimed at the project «Improving the Technical Base and Infrastructure of the General Medical Practice Center in Leilek district of Batken region.»
The Indian side will provide a grant of 126.6 million soms for each project. The projects will develop educational and medical infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.