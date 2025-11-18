10:36
India to provide Kyrgyzstan with 253.2 million soms in grant aid

India will provide Kyrgyzstan with 253.2 million soms in grant aid as part of the signing of two Memorandums of Cooperation. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Under the first memorandum, India will implement the project «Creating an IT Lab for the Kyrgyz Economic University (KEU) in Bishkek.»

The second memorandum is aimed at the project «Improving the Technical Base and Infrastructure of the General Medical Practice Center in Leilek district of Batken region.»

The Indian side will provide a grant of 126.6 million soms for each project. The projects will develop educational and medical infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.

Ambassador Birender Singh Yadav signed the documents on behalf of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. On the Kyrgyz side, the memorandums were signed by Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Baktiyar Orozov (on the creation of an IT Lab for KEU), and Deputy Presidential Representative in Batken region Zhanybek Isakov (on the General Medical Practice Center in Leilek district).
