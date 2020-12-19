11:18
Bishkek hosts Culture of Peoples of North Caucasus International Festival

The 7th International Festival Culture of the Peoples of the North Caucasus was held in Bishkek. Rossotrudnichestvo reports.

The event took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov.

«The festival was organized by the International Association of the Karachays Ata-Zhurt, the Russian Embassy and the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in the Kyrgyz Republic and was held within the framework of the Cross Year of the two countries. Welcoming the participants and spectators, the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in the Kyrgyz Republic Viktor Nefedov noted the richness and originality of the culture of the peoples of the North Caucasus, which is loved and honored by all residents of multinational Kyrgyzstan. The ensembles Uchkulan, Shattyk, Assa Party, Iveria, Caucasus, People’s Artist of Kyrgyzstan Sultan Karimov and other performers performed on the stage. The TV version of the festival will be screened on the KTRK channel,» Rossotrudnichestvo reports.
