The UN Development Program handed over humanitarian aid to a number of state agencies in Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Service for Punishment Execution, the Supreme Court and the Bar Association of the Kyrgyz Republic received PPE.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs received 2,400 respirators and three oxygen concentrators, 2,160 respirators and three concentrators were handed over to the State Penitentiary Service, 2,120 respirators — to the Supreme Court and 2,400 respirators — to the Bar Association of Kyrgyzstan.