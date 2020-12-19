09:46
Smuggling causes 397.2 million soms damage to budget of Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the year, smugglers have caused damage to the budget of Kyrgyzstan in the amount of 397.2 million soms. Press service of the State Customs Service informed 24.kg news agency.

«From January to the present day, the anti-smuggling units of the Customs Service have revealed more than a thousand facts of violations in the field of customs legislation. At least 865 of them are violations and 232 — crimes and misconduct. The total amount of damage due to these facts amounted to 397.2 million soms,» the Customs Service reported.

In November, the State Customs Service fulfilled the planned targets for customs duties for the first time since the beginning of the year. The acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov announced it at a recent meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the volume of collected customs duties in the past month, compared with September, increased by 13.7 percent, and the growth reached 30 percent at some customs divisions. At the same time, the plan for the collection of customs duties and fees for the next year has been reduced by almost 4 billion soms.
