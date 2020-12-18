A peaceful march for clean air takes place in Bishkek today. Civic activists gathered near the railway station. They intend to go to the central Ala-Too square.

«We see that we have a very dangerous, alarming air pollution situation. Experts say that every ninth Kyrgyzstani dies from bronchopulmonary diseases caused by air pollution. It reduces the lives of citizens by 2-3 years. I do not see any active actions of the authorities in the fight against smog and air pollution,» Fyodor Dotsenko, participant of the peaceful march said.

Organizers of the march noted that the campaign was aimed at drawing the attention of the public and the authorities to the urgent problem.