09:19
USD 83.15
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.14
English

Air pollution and humidity sensors to be installed in Bishkek parks

Sensors to measure air pollution and humidity will be installed in parks in Bishkek. Kalicha Umuralieva, head of City Parks municipal enterprise, told 24.kg news agency.

«We have agreed with the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry on the installation of devices that will measure humidity, wind direction, air pollution and other indicators in our parks. It is interesting to know what are the parameters of our life in parks,» she said.

Kalicha Umuralieva noted that one device will be installed in one of the parks located in the upper part of the city, and the second — in Karagachevaya Roscha park.

The head of the municipal enterprise added that earlier the center allocated free seedlings of European fast-growing poplars.
link: https://24.kg/english/177104/
views: 42
Print
Related
Bishkek City Hall proposes to fine and arrest those burning waste for heating
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Dust - main air pollutant in Bishkek in winter
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
Air quality: Bishkek takes 3rd place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution in Bishkek: Permissible level in Alamedin-1 exceeded 15 times
Air pollution level decreases in some Bishkek districts
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Friday
09:09
Air pollution and humidity sensors to be installed in Bishkek parks Air pollution and humidity sensors to be installed in...
09:02
EAEU to have system for using national currencies in transactions
17 December, Thursday
21:25
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
21:17
Business community urges presidential candidates to keep economy in mind
21:05
Vladimir Putin about situation in Kyrgyzstan: There is constant reshuffling
20:47
Kyrgyzstan to pay China 50 million in case of debt restructuring
20:42
Economic amnesty: What crimes will fall under the law