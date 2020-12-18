Air pollution and humidity sensors to be installed in Bishkek parks

Sensors to measure air pollution and humidity will be installed in parks in Bishkek. Kalicha Umuralieva, head of City Parks municipal enterprise, told 24.kg news agency.

«We have agreed with the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry on the installation of devices that will measure humidity, wind direction, air pollution and other indicators in our parks. It is interesting to know what are the parameters of our life in parks,» she said.

Kalicha Umuralieva noted that one device will be installed in one of the parks located in the upper part of the city, and the second — in Karagachevaya Roscha park.

The head of the municipal enterprise added that earlier the center allocated free seedlings of European fast-growing poplars.