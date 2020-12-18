09:19
EAEU to have system for using national currencies in transactions

Heads of the EAEU member states agreed to create a unified system for the exchange and use of national currencies in financial transactions. Telegram channel Asia in Center reports.

The agreement was reached after a preliminary analysis and identification of the main trends hindering the process of financial integration of the EAEU countries.

«The Eurasian Economic Union is one of the most promising associations, which cannot but attracts the attention of many Russian and foreign investors. Such interest will allow the «five countries» to leave in the past the limited investment resources, as well as to speed up the overall development and integration process of all member states,» the statement says.
