Business community urges presidential candidates to keep economy in mind

The business community of Kyrgyzstan calls on candidates for presidency in the Kyrgyz Republic to commit to the development of the economy and protection of business. Appeal of entrepreneurs says.

The largest business associations of the country invite all candidates for the post of President of Kyrgyzstan to discuss ways of developing the economy and business and sign a joint declaration. The declaration will outline the main business expectations from the presidential candidates of the Kyrgyz Republic. The candidates, in turn, will confirm their commitment to following the most important business messages for developing a market economy and protection of investments.

Business asks to ensure protection of investments, private property, as well as other rights and freedoms guaranteed by the current Constitution.

In addition, it is necessary to observe the principles of a market economy, including reducing government regulation, ensuring minimal government participation in economic activity, development of the private sector and cross-border trade.

Entrepreneurs also urge to pay attention to attracting investment and increasing investor confidence, assistance in creating a favorable investment climate and business environment, pursuing an effective foreign policy, creating and maintaining an attractive image of Kyrgyzstan in the international arena.

They also ask for a full-scale judicial reform to ensure the maximum independence of judges from the authorities, to exclude interference and illegal actions of security agencies, law enforcement and supervisory authorities in relation to business entities.

The facts of ensuring stability, development of the financial system and monetary policy based on the experience of developed countries of the world, attracting professional and conscientious personnel to leadership positions at government bodies and diplomatic missions of Kyrgyzstan abroad were also named as important ones.
