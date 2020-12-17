Number of migrants in Russia almost halves this year

Number of migrants has almost halved in Russia. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

According to the ministry, there are about 6 million migrants in Russia now, this figure could reach 11 million previously.

«There are from 9 to 11 million foreign citizens in the Russian Federation every year. This year their number has been gradually decreasing and currently amounts to about 6 million people,» the Interior Ministry said.

At the same time, about 1 million people have a temporary residence permit or a residence permit.

The ministry also added that most of the registered labor migrants work under licenses.

«As of November 1, 2020, at least 1.3 million foreign citizens are working in the Russian Federation on the basis of licenses, 85,000 have work permits. At least 368,000 labor or civil contracts have been concluded with the citizens of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs stressed.