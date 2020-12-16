Dust - main air pollutant in Bishkek in winter

The main air pollutant in Bishkek in winter is dust. Andrey Podrezov, head of the Department of Meteorology, Ecology and Environmental Protection of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, announced at the first online meeting of an open public dialogue platform for discussion of air pollution.

According to him, five pollutants exceed the safe average daily level or maximum permissible concentration in the winter season, among which dust takes the 1st place.

«In terms of intensity and duration of air pollution, dust has no competitors among other pollutants. It takes the first place both in terms of formation of smog and in terms of the degree of danger to human health,» Andrey Podrezov said.

He added that in winter, its concentration 11-14 times exceeds the maximum permissible concentration. «Unfortunately, this becomes the norm here,» the head of the department said.