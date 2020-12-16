11:23
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

4,686 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 496 - in serious condition

At least 4,686 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 2,841 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 1,845.

Including 92 (4.9 percent) people are in an extremely serious condition, 496 (26.8 percent) — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (1,236 people, or 66.9 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only 21 people (1.1 percent) are in satisfactory condition.

At least 403 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 119 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 25, in Chui region — 101, in Osh region — 28, in Talas region — 4, in Naryn region — 8, in Issyk-Kul region — 54, in Jalal-Abad region — 37, in Batken region — 27. In total, 71,270 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/176861/
views: 16
Print
Related
COVID-19: Government to discuss 5th treatment protocol next week
241 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 78,151 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 72.8 million people globally
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,852 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 516 - in serious condition
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
236 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,910 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 72.2 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
11:19
4,686 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 496 - in serious condition 4,686 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 496 -...
11:03
COVID-19: Government to discuss 5th treatment protocol next week
10:53
241 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 78,151 in total
10:49
Referendum threatens stability in Kyrgyzstan, public observers believe
09:42
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
15 December, Tuesday
21:21
Employee of Ninth Service of SCNS detained in Bishkek
21:16
At least 78 international observers accredited for presidential elections
21:08
State Registration Service presents sample of new biometric passport
18:44
Sadyr Japarov: Two of my co-fathers-in-law got positions after October events