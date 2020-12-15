18:39
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Bishkek

Meeting of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan took place in Bishkek today. Press service of the Executive Office of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Delegation from the Kyrgyz side was headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, from the Uzbek side — by the Adviser to the Prime Minister Mekhriddin Khairiddinov.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the early completion of the legal registration of the state border with Uzbekistan.

«Living in the neighborhood for many centuries, having close friendly relations and family ties, in order to create favorable conditions for our citizens, we must contribute to speedy completion of the process of delimitation of the remaining sections, start work on the demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border in accordance with the agreement signed in 2017,» he said.
