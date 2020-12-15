17:06
Smog over Bishkek appears after modernization of HPP

Smog over Bishkek appeared after modernization of the Heating and Power Plant (HPP). Deputy Director of Tazalyk municipal enterprise Adil Nazarov told at a press conference.

He noted that there is no scientific research yet which specific source makes a greater contribution to pollution.

«Someone says that it is HPP. But it was built in 1961. On the other hand, the smog problem has appeared in the last 2-3 years. There must be some sharp influence from the outside for such a growth. Only modernization of HPP has occurred during this time. Why did the situation worsen? Because we burn low-calorie coal from Kara-Keche. But since there is no scientific research, we can only put forward hypotheses,» he said.

Adil Nazarov added that, of course, a scientific approach to the issue of pollution is needed. But at the same time, he said, urgent measures must be taken. «The City Hall has a proposal for the government to reduce emissions. We suggest to remove the limit on electricity consumption until March 1 at least at newly-built quarters,» he said.
