Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense

«To date, the epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan remains tense,» the Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, said at a briefing.

According to him, there has been a slight decrease in COVID-19 infection cases. But at the same time, the situation is stabilizing at fairly high rates. The tensest situation is registered in Bishkek, Chui, Issyk-Kul and Jalal-Abad regions.

«There is no reason to relax there. Once again, I urge you to pay attention to preventive measures: mask requirement, use of antiseptics and social distancing. We are not alone. There is an increase in the number of patients with coronavirus in some countries,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.