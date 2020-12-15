15:33
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

236 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,910 in total

At least 236 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 51 people got infected in Bishkek, 6 — in Osh city, 9— in Osh region, 82 — in Chui region, 47— in Issyk-Kul region, 24 — in Jalal-Abad region, 6 — in Talas region, 5 — in Naryn region and 6 — in Batken region.

In total, 77,910 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/176755/
views: 150
Print
Related
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,852 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 516 - in serious condition
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 72.2 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Over 5,000 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 553 in serious condition
Five patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
318 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,674 in total
Over 5,000 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 555 in serious condition
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
15 December, Tuesday
15:11
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains te...
15:01
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:58
4,852 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 516 - in serious condition
14:52
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14:45
Residents of Bishkek hold rally against Detailed Planning Project