Economy Ministry: Domestic refineries are not ready for new fuel standards

Transition period for switch to technical regulations on fuel has been extended until August 12, 2023 due to domestic oil refineries. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry recalled that the technical regulations of the Customs Union on Requirements for Motor Gasoline, Diesel and Marine Fuel, as well as Jet Fuel and Fuel Oil (TR CU 013/2011) in Kyrgyzstan came into force on August 12, 2019. But the EEC Board establishes the procedure for applying each technical regulation, that is, a certain transition period during which product manufacturers must ensure production of products that meet the requirements of technical regulations.

«The transition period for technical regulations of the Customs Union on Requirements for Motor Gasoline, Diesel and Marine Fuel, Jet Fuel and Fuel Oil was set until August 12, 2021. But the terms were moved due to the unpreparedness for the production of gasoline and diesel fuel of ecological class K4 and K5 and in order to avoid shutdown of the enterprises,» the Ministry of Economy commented.