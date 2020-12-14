Kyrgyzstani wanted for fraud detained in Russia

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who was wanted for fraud in his homeland, was detained in Russia. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

In 2015, the 53-year-old citizen conspired with accomplices and took 350,000 soms from the victim and disappeared. Prior to that, the man promised that the funds would be used to open a bank.

He was wanted under Article 204 «Fraud committed by a group of persons by prior agreement on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The initiator of the search — the Department of Internal Affairs of Kadamdzhai district was notified of the arrest of the suspect.