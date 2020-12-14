14:57
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstani wanted for fraud detained in Russia

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who was wanted for fraud in his homeland, was detained in Russia. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

In 2015, the 53-year-old citizen conspired with accomplices and took 350,000 soms from the victim and disappeared. Prior to that, the man promised that the funds would be used to open a bank.

He was wanted under Article 204 «Fraud committed by a group of persons by prior agreement on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The initiator of the search — the Department of Internal Affairs of Kadamdzhai district was notified of the arrest of the suspect.
link: https://24.kg/english/176598/
views: 108
Print
Related
29-year-old Kyrgyzstani gives birth to baby in Moscow metro
Moscow resident sentenced to 11 years for murder of taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani jumps out of window in Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
Mass brawl between Kyrgyzstanis and Dagestanis occurs in Moscow
Swindler promising employment at Chinese company arrested in Bishkek
Foreign workers to be able to legally stay in Russia until next summer
Kyrgyzstani attempts to commit suicide in St. Petersburg
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
First wave of COVID-19: Ten million soms spent on Kyrgyzstanis in Russia
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
14 December, Monday
14:23
Bishkek hosts New Year fair of creative gifts Bishkek hosts New Year fair of creative gifts
13:58
Kyrgyzstani wanted for fraud detained in Russia
13:47
Referendum on form of government: Campaign groups to be provided with airtime
13:10
Woman and three children die in fire in Issyk-Ata district
13:03
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 72.2 million people globally