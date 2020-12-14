13:23
Over 5,000 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 553 in serious condition

At least 5,296 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 2,951 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 2,087.

Including 91 (4.3 percent) people are in an extremely serious condition, 553 (26.4 percent) — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (1,422 people, or 68.1 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only 21 people (1 percent) are in satisfactory condition.

At least 258 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 96 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 29, in Chui region — 56, in Osh region — 24, in Talas region — 3, in Naryn region — 4, in Issyk-Kul region — 13, in Jalal-Abad region — 18, in Batken region — 15. In total, 70,450 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
