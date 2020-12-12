17:08
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has banned inspections of business entities by law enforcement agencies. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The ban does not apply to inspections in the framework of criminal and civil proceedings based on applications from individuals and legal entities, by the Customs Service in relation to goods under customs control, on issues related to prevention of spread of COVID-19.

The decree will enter into force 15 days after its official publication.

«The decision was made in order to create favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, ensure their legal protection, eliminate unreasonable and unnecessary interference of certain law enforcement agencies and in connection with the spread of COVID-19,» the statement says.
