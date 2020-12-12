Over 5,000 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 555 in serious condition

At least 5,093 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 2,944 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 2,149.

Including 89 (4.1 percent) people are in an extremely serious condition, 555 (25.8 percent) — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (1,482 people, or 68.9 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only 23 people (1 percent) are in satisfactory condition.

At least 77,059 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.