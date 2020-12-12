15:34
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
English

453 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 453 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 125 people have recovered in Bishkek, 16 — in Osh city, 131 — in Chui region, 35— in Osh region, 45— in Jalal-Abad region, 18 — in Talas region, 46 — in Issyk-Kul region, 6— in Naryn region and 31 — in Batken region.

In total, 69,794 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/176507/
views: 112
Print
Related
Over 5,000 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 555 in serious condition
Eleven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
No deaths from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 69.5 million people globally
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
447 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
327 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 76,718 in total
51 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
29-year-old Kyrgyzstani gives birth to baby in Moscow metro 29-year-old Kyrgyzstani gives birth to baby in Moscow metro
12 December, Saturday
14:43
Over 5,000 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 555 in serious condition Over 5,000 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan,...
14:37
Eleven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:32
No deaths from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14:28
453 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14:25
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total