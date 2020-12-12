Heads of EAEU approve directions of Eurasian integration until 2025

The Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) approved the Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025. The decision was made yesterday at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission was instructed to approve in the first quarter of 2021 an action plan for implementation of strategic directions, governments and the EEC — to ensure the implementation of the document. The list of measures and mechanisms (about 330 items) is actually a roadmap for the further development of integration. Its implementation provides for the development and signing of 13 international treaties, more than 60 normative legal acts of the EAEU, introduction of 25 amendments and additions to the Union Treaty and the national legislation of the countries of the Union.

«The document determines the mechanisms of cooperation in new areas not provided for by the EAEU Treaty: education, tourism, sports and healthcare. Provision is made for development of economic cooperation with third states, as well as with integration associations,» the EEC said.

In May 2020, the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union generally approved the draft strategy 2025 and instructed the Eurasian Economic Commission to finalize it. After that, another 36 proposals were submitted for consideration.