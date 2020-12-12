12:34
Prices of fuels and lubricants to grow by 1.5-2 percent in December

Prices on fuel and lubricants market may rise by 1.5-2 percent during December. The Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Oil traders, despite the gradual increase in wholesale selling prices for fuels and lubricants, kept their cost unchanged due to the available reserves over the past months. But there is an increase in prices for fuels and lubricants on the Russian market of petroleum products. This will ultimately lead to growth of their price on the country’s market.

«Companies — oil traders intend to continue the policy of smoothing price increases and prevention of abrupt changes,» the Association says.
