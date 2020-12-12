Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms

Former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili is ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms. Facebook user Zhapar Usenov wrote.

According to him, yesterday he met with the Georgian politician at dinner.

«We talked about the reforms in Georgia and Ukraine, I told Mikheil about the current state of affairs in Kyrgyzstan. We found many parallels between our countries, for example, in matters of economy and civil society. We also have a lot in common in terms of problems. Mikheil Nikolozovich assured that the Office of Simple Solutions and Results was ready to assist by providing methodological and expert assistance for the implementation of reforms in Kyrgyzstan, in case our side has a desire to implement them. Therefore, we have to do our part, we will try to listen to the best practices and introduce them in Kyrgyzstan or not,» he wrote.