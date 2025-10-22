11:42
Rematch: Kyrgyzstan's futsal team draws with Georgia

The second friendly match between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia, held in Tbilisi, ended in a draw.

Nurzhan Dzhetybaev’s team played a rematch against Georgia.

In the first half, Kyrgyz athletes scored two goals against their opponents, both scored by Ernest Saipidinov.

Midway through the second half, Georgia scored the first goal, and 22 seconds before the final whistle, they managed to score again.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

On October 19, the teams played their first friendly match, which Kyrgyzstan lost 2-3.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan is preparing for the final stage of the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.
