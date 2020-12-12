Uzbekistan and Cuba granted observer status at EAEU

The presidents of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union approved granting of observer status at the Union to Cuba and Uzbekistan. The decision was made at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council yesterday.

Observer state status is provided for by the EAEU Treaty. An observer state has the right to send its representative to the place of residence of the Eurasian Economic Commission, authorized to interact with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) on a regular basis.

«The representative, his staff and other representatives of the observer state can participate, by invitation, in the meetings of the Board, the Council of the Commission and the advisory bodies under the EEC. The possibility is provided for the presence of the head of state and government of the observer state by invitation at the meetings of the Supreme Council and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council,» the EEC said.