11:03
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
English

Uzbekistan and Cuba granted observer status at EAEU

The presidents of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union approved granting of observer status at the Union to Cuba and Uzbekistan. The decision was made at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council yesterday.

Observer state status is provided for by the EAEU Treaty. An observer state has the right to send its representative to the place of residence of the Eurasian Economic Commission, authorized to interact with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) on a regular basis.

«The representative, his staff and other representatives of the observer state can participate, by invitation, in the meetings of the Board, the Council of the Commission and the advisory bodies under the EEC. The possibility is provided for the presence of the head of state and government of the observer state by invitation at the meetings of the Supreme Council and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council,» the EEC said.
link: https://24.kg/english/176487/
views: 72
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan ready to create mechanisms for accessing EAEU labor market
Heads of EAEU countries to gather for summit today
Kyrgyzpochtasy to be integrated with other EAEU postal operators
EAEU to eliminate 12 exemptions and restrictions in next two years
Postal operators of EAEU countries to sign cooperation agreement
Extension of introduction of EAEU regulations on fuel planned in Kyrgyzstan
EAEU plans to fight counterfeit on the Internet
Strategic directions of Eurasian integration until 2025 approved
EAEU launches single digital platform to facilitate transportation
EAEU plans to extend anti-dumping duties on pipes from Ukraine
Popular
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
12 December, Saturday
10:57
Referendum on form of government scheduled for January 10, 2021 Referendum on form of government scheduled for January...
10:49
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
10:37
Uzbekistan and Cuba granted observer status at EAEU
10:30
Medical workers in Kyrgyzstan to be trained in medical waste management
10:20
Kyrgyz Customs launches Sanarip Tamga project in pilot mode
11 December, Friday
18:33
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts third intervention in December
18:26
Russia regards expanding of labeling of goods agreement as necessary