Kyrgyz Customs launches Sanarip Tamga project in pilot mode

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, with the support of Facilitation of Trade Procedures in Central Asia program of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), has launched a project on electronic interaction of state bodies at the border on the basis of Dostuk checkpoint at South-Western Customs on December 11. Press service of the state agency reported.

«The developed software will make it possible to share preliminary information submitted to the State Customs Service database with authorized state bodies at the border, to process information about goods and vehicles without introducing an autonomous system for each state body,» the statement says.

The state agency clarifies that the controlling authorities at the border will have access to preliminary information provided by the participants of foreign economic activity, the Customs Service within 30 days, but not less than two hours before the arrival of goods at automobile checkpoints. Sanarip Tamga, according to customs officials, will bring the interaction of the Customs Service with government agencies and the business community to a qualitatively new level.