11:03
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyz Customs launches Sanarip Tamga project in pilot mode

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, with the support of Facilitation of Trade Procedures in Central Asia program of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), has launched a project on electronic interaction of state bodies at the border on the basis of Dostuk checkpoint at South-Western Customs on December 11. Press service of the state agency reported.

«The developed software will make it possible to share preliminary information submitted to the State Customs Service database with authorized state bodies at the border, to process information about goods and vehicles without introducing an autonomous system for each state body,» the statement says.

The state agency clarifies that the controlling authorities at the border will have access to preliminary information provided by the participants of foreign economic activity, the Customs Service within 30 days, but not less than two hours before the arrival of goods at automobile checkpoints. Sanarip Tamga, according to customs officials, will bring the interaction of the Customs Service with government agencies and the business community to a qualitatively new level.
link: https://24.kg/english/176485/
views: 83
Print
Related
Customs Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Kadyrzhan Semeteev meets with businessmen
Corruption at Customs: 40 participants of Matraimov's shady schemes identified
Elnura Mambetzhunusheva becomes head of State Customs Service
Customs declaration of goods resumed in Kyrgyzstan
Customs declaration of goods suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Customs Service clarifies algorithm of passage through Torugart checkpoint
Customs officers reveal scheme of illegal import of vehicles into Kyrgyzstan
Former customs officer Nurbek Aibashev placed under house arrest
Customs officers’ case. Preventive measure extended
Scheme at the Customs: Transnational criminal group detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
12 December, Saturday
10:57
Referendum on form of government scheduled for January 10, 2021 Referendum on form of government scheduled for January...
10:49
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
10:37
Uzbekistan and Cuba granted observer status at EAEU
10:30
Medical workers in Kyrgyzstan to be trained in medical waste management
10:20
Kyrgyz Customs launches Sanarip Tamga project in pilot mode
11 December, Friday
18:33
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts third intervention in December
18:26
Russia regards expanding of labeling of goods agreement as necessary