National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts third intervention in December

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan again sold dollars in the foreign exchange market the day before. Official website of the bank says.

It is noted that $ 300,000 were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 20,850 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. This is the third intervention of the National Bank in December. Since the beginning of the month, it has sold $ 36.7 million.

In November, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted 11 interventions, selling $ 84,750 million.

The dollar has been fluctuating for two months in Kyrgyzstan. As a result, its exchange rate grew to 84.9 soms.