National Bank terminates special regulatory regime for two companies

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has terminated the special regulatory regime for Regional Payment Systems and Quickpay System, the bank announced.

This terminates the previously issued temporary licenses. The decision was made by the National Bank’s Committee on Payment Systems and Digital Financial Technologies following the successful testing of new financial instruments.

The special regulatory regime allowed the companies to legally test their operations. For the first LLC, the experiment included issuing electronic money and acquiring bank cards. The second LLC focused on issuing electronic money.
