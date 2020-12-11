18:21
Veterans of Armed Forces hold rally in Bishkek

Veterans of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan held a rally in Bishkek on Ala-Too square. About 60 people took part in the rally. Retired Colonel Anvar Sartaev confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the protesters appealed to the authorities, including the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and the head of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes Syimyk Zhapykeev.

They demand from the officials to investigate the results of the audit by the Accounts Chamber in 2011 and 2015 at the Ministry of Finance regarding illegal payments to employees of the department.

On December 14, the veterans will meet with the deputy of the Parliament Akylbek Japarov. It is expected that they will talk about assistance of the deputy in protection of the rights of the country’s military personnel.

Akylbek Japarov came up with the idea to remove allowances of pensioners of security agencies. Veterans of security agencies discussed the deputy’s initiative to deprive them of additional allowances, and they did not like it.

Akylbek Japarov said later that servicemen should get a decent pension.
