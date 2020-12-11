Heads of EAEU countries to gather for summit today

Meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place in the videoconference format today. The Eurasian Economic Commission reports.

There are 28 issues on the agenda. The Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union will consider a revised draft of strategic directions for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025. In May, the Council approved the document as a whole and it was finalized taking into account the proposals of the parties.

It is planned to grant Uzbekistan and Cuba the status of an observer state at the EAEU at the meeting.

The agenda also includes consideration of such issues as the main directions of the Union’s international activities for 2021, implementation of Article 1.3 of the interim agreement leading to formation of a free trade zone between the EAEU and Iran, transition to the second stage of formation of a common gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union, an action plan (roadmap) on harmonization of the legislation of the Union countries in the oil sector and others.

«It is planned that the Heads of State will sign an agreement on the exchange of information in the field of combating money laundering and financing of terrorism when moving cash across the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union, a protocol on amending the Agreement on free (special) economic zones on the customs territory of the Customs Union and the customs procedure of the free customs zone dated June 18, 2010, and a number of others,» the EEC stressed.