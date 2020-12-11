10:44
USD 84.80
EUR 102.51
RUB 1.15
English

Heads of EAEU countries to gather for summit today

Meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place in the videoconference format today. The Eurasian Economic Commission reports.

There are 28 issues on the agenda. The Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union will consider a revised draft of strategic directions for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025. In May, the Council approved the document as a whole and it was finalized taking into account the proposals of the parties.

It is planned to grant Uzbekistan and Cuba the status of an observer state at the EAEU at the meeting.

The agenda also includes consideration of such issues as the main directions of the Union’s international activities for 2021, implementation of Article 1.3 of the interim agreement leading to formation of a free trade zone between the EAEU and Iran, transition to the second stage of formation of a common gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union, an action plan (roadmap) on harmonization of the legislation of the Union countries in the oil sector and others.

«It is planned that the Heads of State will sign an agreement on the exchange of information in the field of combating money laundering and financing of terrorism when moving cash across the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union, a protocol on amending the Agreement on free (special) economic zones on the customs territory of the Customs Union and the customs procedure of the free customs zone dated June 18, 2010, and a number of others,» the EEC stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/176344/
views: 71
Print
Related
Kyrgyzpochtasy to be integrated with other EAEU postal operators
EAEU to eliminate 12 exemptions and restrictions in next two years
Postal operators of EAEU countries to sign cooperation agreement
Extension of introduction of EAEU regulations on fuel planned in Kyrgyzstan
EAEU plans to fight counterfeit on the Internet
Strategic directions of Eurasian integration until 2025 approved
EAEU launches single digital platform to facilitate transportation
EAEU plans to extend anti-dumping duties on pipes from Ukraine
Vladimir Putin signs agreement on pension provision of EAEU workers
EAEU to support leather and footwear industry of the member states
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
11 December, Friday
10:41
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of...
10:18
Heads of EAEU countries to gather for summit today
10:00
Raiymbek Matraimov's wife also placed under Magnitsky sanctions
09:42
National football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 96th place in FIFA ranking
10 December, Thursday
22:04
Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in second, third readings
21:55
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2021
21:47
Ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov detained in Bishkek
21:45
Former Deputy Chairman of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan put on wanted list
21:33
Emergency situation regime still in force in Kyrgyzstan