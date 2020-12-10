19:29
29-year-old Kyrgyzstani gives birth to baby in Moscow metro

A 29-year-old Kyrgyzstani gave birth to a baby in metro in Moscow city (Russia). Video of the incident was posted on one of the Russian Telegram channels.

The policeman performed delivery at the Elektrozavodskaya metro station in Moscow.

«Police officers noticed that a pregnant woman started settling right on the escalator. It turned out that she had contractions. The police called an ambulance, but the delivery began before they arrived. Senior Sergeant Alesya Polyakova delivered the baby. The baby was wrapped in a thermal blanket. The arrived doctors noted that the police had done everything correctly. The baby and mother are healthy,» the video says.

The woman is Upol Kurmanova, she is 29 years old and she is from Kyrgyzstan.
