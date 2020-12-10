No New Year parties for children planned in Bishkek

There will be no New Year parties for children in Bishkek due to the epidemiological situation. The Social Development Department of the Bishkek City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

The department plans to congratulate 1,000 children with disabilities and from low-income families. Currently, a tender has been announced for New Year’s gifts. The district administrations will also congratulate the children registered with them.

Tolon Isakov, a sanitary doctor in general hygiene, recommends Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from festivities and office parties. «New Year is a family holiday. It would be right to celebrate it in a narrow circle,» he said.

At least 120 new cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in the capital over the past 24 hours.