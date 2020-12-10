14:57
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

No New Year parties for children planned in Bishkek

There will be no New Year parties for children in Bishkek due to the epidemiological situation. The Social Development Department of the Bishkek City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

The department plans to congratulate 1,000 children with disabilities and from low-income families. Currently, a tender has been announced for New Year’s gifts. The district administrations will also congratulate the children registered with them.

Tolon Isakov, a sanitary doctor in general hygiene, recommends Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from festivities and office parties. «New Year is a family holiday. It would be right to celebrate it in a narrow circle,» he said.

At least 120 new cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in the capital over the past 24 hours.
link: https://24.kg/english/176240/
views: 55
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis to have three days off for New Year
New Year tree to be lit up in Bishkek on December 10
Ayaz Ata from Kyrgyzstan visits Artek Children's Center
2020 - Year of Regional Development, Digitalization and Child Support
24.kg news agency wishes readers a happy New Year!
Over 10,000 police officers to be on duty during New Year holidays
Vladimir Putin wishes Sooronbai Jeenbekov a happy New Year
Imams, mullahs instructed not to promote New Year celebration ban
Small Bishkek residents, Bishkek Mayor attend New Year performance
Children present Sooronbai Jeenbekov with robot at New Year’s party
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
10 December, Thursday
14:55
Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health o...
14:50
Kyrgyz triathlete tops international Ironman ranking
14:37
No New Year parties for children planned in Bishkek
14:27
Civic activists oppose holding of referendum in Kyrgyzstan
14:16
Talant Mamytov: Task of Kyrgyzstan is to put interests of citizens above all