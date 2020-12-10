14:57
Two associates of Kadyrbek Dosonov renounce membership in crime group

Two people have renounced their membership in an organized crime group in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The state committee has identified previously convicted active members of the organized crime group of Kadyrbek Dosonov, nicknamed Dzhengo — 52-year-old Z.Zh. and 37-year-old M.Z.

«Within the framework of pre-trial proceedings, preventive measures were taken with these persons. The men publicly renounced participation in the illegal activities of organized crime groups and pledged to continue to strictly observe the country’s legislation,» the State Committee for National Security said.
