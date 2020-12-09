19:10
USD 84.80
EUR 102.84
RUB 1.15
English

Legalization of property: Law on voluntary disclosure of income signed

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov signed a law on the voluntary disclosure of property and income by individuals. Press service of the Parliament of the country reported.

The approved version of the law was adopted by the Parliament on November 5, 2020. Its main goal is to return shadow property and income into legal economic circulation, to establish guarantees of the inviolability of the disclosed property and income and persons involved in the process of voluntary disclosure of property and income, as well as to maintain confidentiality of the process.

A period of one year is given for voluntary disclosure — from January 1 to December 31, 2021 inclusive.

«Voluntary disclosure will allow to bring part of the shadow property and income into legal circulation, which, as a result, will lead to an increase in economic activity. Voluntary disclosure of income and property is part of the preparatory stage before switch to universal declaring,» the statement says.

The law establishes obligations for voluntary disclosure:

  • Payment of the cost of the declaration form;
  • State fees for performing notarial acts;
  • If the sum of value of the objects of voluntary disclosure exceeds the declaration threshold of 70 million soms, then you need to pay one percent of the value of the object of declaration or deposit money for the purchase of government securities with a maturity of 7 years in the amount of 10 percent of the value of the object of declaration with an annual 5 % yield to the declarant.
link: https://24.kg/english/176126/
views: 88
Print
Related
Individuals to be able to submit single tax return for 2019 until April 2021
Deadline for submitting declaration extended to September 1, 2020
Tax agencies to accept tax returns until midnight for the rest of the week
Legal entities have six days to submit tax declaration
Nationwide income declaring postponed to 2026 in Kyrgyzstan
2018 Declaration campaign. Zhenish Razakov has 1,600 m2 house
Income of Osmonbek Artykbaev's relatives amounts to over 28 million in 2018
Declarations 2018: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan lives on salary
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his relatives earn more money in 2018
Duishenbek Zilaliev submits tax declaration as individual
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
9 December, Wednesday
18:39
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
18:30
Legalization of property: Law on voluntary disclosure of income signed
18:15
Rally in support of ex-head of SCNS Ninth Service held in Bishkek
18:05
South-Western cemetery in Bishkek to be closed from January 1
17:57
UNICEF calls on governments to prioritize reopening of schools